Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Onsemi traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 7272328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.
ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.
The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
