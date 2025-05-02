Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Onsemi traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 7272328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Onsemi Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onsemi by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,081,000 after buying an additional 344,354 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $378,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,195,000 after purchasing an additional 771,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.