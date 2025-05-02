Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $102.73 and a 12-month high of $190.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,527,000 after purchasing an additional 607,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,681,000 after buying an additional 43,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,389,000 after buying an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

