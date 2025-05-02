Oppenheimer Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $220.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.74.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Down 1.0 %

WIX stock opened at $167.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.03. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $247.11.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.