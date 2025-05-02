Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 345.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

