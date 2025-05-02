Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTLC opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

