Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of PLTR opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 611.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $125.41.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

