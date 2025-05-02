Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) versus Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Critical Survey

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) and Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palladyne AI and Twin Disc”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc $321.40 million 0.30 $10.99 million $0.67 10.19

Analyst Ratings

Twin Disc has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Palladyne AI and Twin Disc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Twin Disc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Twin Disc has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.70%. Given Twin Disc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and Twin Disc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc 2.92% 4.24% 2.09%

Summary

Twin Disc beats Palladyne AI on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palladyne AI

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides third-party manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial marine, patrol, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, agriculture, recycling, construction, oil and gas, and industrial markets. The company was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.