Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

PARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

