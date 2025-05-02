PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Position Lowered by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,647 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of PDS Biotechnology worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDSB

PDS Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.