PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 496,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,142,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $210,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,189. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,967.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,436.10. This trade represents a 6.21 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

See Also

