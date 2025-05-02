Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.97 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.43). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.43), with a volume of 42,679 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.78) to GBX 316 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Personal Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £78.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.50.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts expect that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Personal Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

