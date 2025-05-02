PFC Capital Group Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PFC Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.3% of PFC Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 93,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 123,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.94 and a 200 day moving average of $207.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.