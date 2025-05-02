Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $170.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $95.88 and a 1 year high of $172.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

