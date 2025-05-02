Piper Sandler Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $115.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.93.

BIIB opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average of $147.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $355,569,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Biogen by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,083,000 after buying an additional 967,523 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Biogen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after buying an additional 499,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 982.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 489,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

