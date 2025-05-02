Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5,437.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after acquiring an additional 548,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 85.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 205,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 366,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,817 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAX opened at $38.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.66.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRAX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

