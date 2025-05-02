Preferred Bank’s (PFBC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $91.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

PFBC opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

