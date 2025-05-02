Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Shares Up 0.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 3,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

