Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,074,000 after buying an additional 52,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after acquiring an additional 326,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,534,000 after acquiring an additional 118,722 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,318,000 after buying an additional 209,885 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.