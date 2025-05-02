Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 30th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Riot Platforms are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,036,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,461,934. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,176,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,999,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 6.10. MARA has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,650,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,568,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Featured Articles