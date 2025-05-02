Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 30th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and Riot Platforms are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.
iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Shares of IBIT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,036,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,461,934. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95.
MARA (MARA)
Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,176,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,999,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 6.10. MARA has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Riot Platforms (RIOT)
Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.
RIOT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,650,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,568,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87.
