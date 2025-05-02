Promising Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – April 30th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Berry Global Group are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $14.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.59. 75,559,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,578,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.11 billion, a PE ratio of 136.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.50. 6,886,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,165,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.02 billion, a PE ratio of 154.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. 18,809,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

