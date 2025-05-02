ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 126,346 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 209.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 272,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 184,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ProPetro Trading Up 7.3 %

ProPetro stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $554.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. ProPetro’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.