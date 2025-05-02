ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

PRQR stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $180.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,602,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976,813 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,426,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,486,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,864.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,827,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,076,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

