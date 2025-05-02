PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

PROS stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. PROS has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.71 million, a P/E ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in PROS by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,748,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,378,000 after buying an additional 1,069,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 570.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 338,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $6,447,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in PROS by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 184,856 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

