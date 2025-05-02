ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,759,000. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 772,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BITO opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.