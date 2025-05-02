Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $66.73 and last traded at $67.93, with a volume of 960633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.51.

Specifically, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,888. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $33,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,785.70. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.23.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

