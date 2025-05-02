Provident Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $425.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.18 and its 200 day moving average is $411.01.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.