Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $99.72 and last traded at $102.61, with a volume of 2442088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.03.

The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.85.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,513,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,804,000 after purchasing an additional 665,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,303,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

