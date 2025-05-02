Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 182.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 948,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 487,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 118,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PBYI opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.34. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

