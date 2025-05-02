Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 146.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.5 %

PSTG opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 122.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,022.93. This represents a 7.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

