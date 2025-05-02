PVH (NYSE:PVH) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PVH traded as low as $66.84 and last traded at $69.02, with a volume of 1066370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.87.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH
PVH Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.
PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.
PVH Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.42%.
PVH Company Profile
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PVH
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.