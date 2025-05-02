Q1 EPS Estimate for Puma Biotechnology Increased by Analyst

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBYI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $7,475,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 809,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 216,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 170,968 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 165,220 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 131,916 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

