Q1 EPS Forecast for Cheniere Energy Decreased by Analyst

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNG. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $230.67 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $153.03 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.