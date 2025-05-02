Q2 Earnings Estimate for BMRC Issued By DA Davidson

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.99 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $335.89 million, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

