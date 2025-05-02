Q2 Earnings Estimate for Brunswick Issued By Roth Capital

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of BC stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 142.15%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,279 shares of company stock valued at $264,475 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Brunswick by 4,972.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

