Q2 Earnings Estimate for NBT Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for NBT Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NBT Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NBTB opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.53.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $155.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.45 per share, with a total value of $32,849.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,872.65. This represents a 11.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,575.80. The trade was a 16.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

