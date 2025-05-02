Q2 Earnings Forecast for Crane Issued By DA Davidson

Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crane in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.20.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $163.28 on Thursday. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average is $160.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Crane by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 104.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

