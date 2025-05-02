Q2 Earnings Forecast for FIX Issued By DA Davidson

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2025 earnings at $19.88 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIX. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $418.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.27. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

