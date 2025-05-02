Q2 Earnings Forecast for Revvity Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Revvity in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RVTY. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on RVTY

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.33. Revvity has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $129.50.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the first quarter valued at about $844,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revvity by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Revvity by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.