Q2 EPS Estimate for Antero Resources Boosted by Analyst

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,314,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.