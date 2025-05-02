Q2 EPS Estimate for Customers Bancorp Decreased by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.47. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $3,806,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,723 shares in the company, valued at $54,872,380.86. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

