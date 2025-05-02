Q2 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Boosted by Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $63.01 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,172.5% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.