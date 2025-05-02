Q3 Earnings Estimate for Dye & Durham Issued By Cormark

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dye & Durham in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.64.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$613.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.09. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$7.85 and a 12 month high of C$22.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Dye & Durham

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Featured Stories

