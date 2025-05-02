Q3 EPS Estimate for Dassault Systèmes Lifted by Analyst

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) – Analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Dassault Systèmes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 19.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 38.0% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

