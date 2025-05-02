Q4 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

ENB opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 74.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.56%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.