Q4 EPS Estimates for Verona Pharma Lowered by HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Verona Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $83.00 price objective on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,103,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,872 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $811,432.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,377,176 shares in the company, valued at $129,107,040.48. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,004.80. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,080 shares of company stock worth $2,194,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

