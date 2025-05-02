Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $37.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 5,311.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.99. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

