Raymond James Cuts Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Price Target to $8.00

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AIOT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Powerfleet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Powerfleet

Powerfleet Trading Down 0.8 %

AIOT stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Powerfleet has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Analysts predict that Powerfleet will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerfleet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIOT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Powerfleet during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Powerfleet by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Powerfleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerfleet during the first quarter worth about $2,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Powerfleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.