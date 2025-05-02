Raymond James Cuts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$0.40

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.70 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.55 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

TSE:WEF opened at C$0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

