Raymond James Cuts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$0.40

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.70 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.55 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.
