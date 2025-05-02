Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of DWS Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,977,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 439,876 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%.

(Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.