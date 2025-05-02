Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 470,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Wipro by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 165,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WIT opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

